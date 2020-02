Bubs Australia Ltd:

* H1 NET REVENUE OF $27.1 MLN, UP 39%

* TO DATE, CO HAS SEEN NO DIMINUTION OF DEMAND & MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO BUSINESS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* OVERALL DISRUPTION TO LOGISTICS OF DELIVERING FINISHED GOODS TO END CONSUMERS REMAINS CHALLENGING

* H1 LOSS BEFORE TAX $7.70 MLN VS $8.83 MLN Source text: Further company coverage: