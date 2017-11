Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bubs Australia Ltd

* ‍Oversubscribed share placement to raise A$15 million at $0.60 per share​

* ‍To acquire NuLac foods for A$25 million​

* Deal ‍earnings accretive on completion, expected end calendar 2017​

* ‍Intends to offer share purchase plan to shareholders to raise A$5.0 million (before costs) at A$0.60 per share