March 6 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG:

* INCREASED SALES BY 16% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, EXCEEDING CHF 3 BILLION MARK

* PROFIT FOR YEAR AMOUNTED TO CHF 215 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS PROPOSING A DIVIDEND OF CHF 8.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE.