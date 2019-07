July 30 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG:

* SAYS H1 NET SALES CHF 1661 MILLION VERSUS CHF 1560 MILLION

* H1 EARNINGS PER SHARE CHF11.77

* GROUP EXPECTS A CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2019, WITH A SLOWDOWN IN DEMAND AT A HIGH LEVEL

* BUCHER HYDRAULICS EXPECTS THAT DEMAND FOR HYDRAULIC SOLUTIONS WILL DECLINE IN MOST MARKETS IN 2019

* H1 ORDER INTAKE CHF 1,449 MILLION VERSUS CHF 1,524 MILLION