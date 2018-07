BRIEF-Bucher Industries AG Reports HY Earnings Per Share Of Chf 10.79

July 25 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG:

* ORDER INTAKE AT BUCHER INDUSTRIES ROSE BY 20% YEAR ON YEAR IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* HY EARNINGS PER SHARE CHF 10.79

* NET SALES FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 IS CHF 1560 MILLION, UP 18.8 PERCENT

* HY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) CHF 142 MILLION

* BUCHER INDUSTRIES- CHINESE PUNITIVE TARIFFS ON US AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS LIKE SOYA BEANS TO DELAY RECOVERY OF AGRICULTURE IN NORTH AMERICA EVEN FURTHER

* FOR 2018 KUHN GROUP EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN SALES WITH AN OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN SIMILAR TO THAT OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* EXPECTS BOTH SALES AND PROFIT FOR YEAR TO INCREASE FOR 2018 AS A WHOLE