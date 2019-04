BRIEF-Bucher Industries AG Says Q1 Group Net Sales CHF 824 Mln Vs CHF 721 Mln

April 25 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG:

* QTRLY GROUP NET SALES CHF 824 MILLION VERSUS CHF 721 MILLION

* KUHN GROUP FORECASTING THAT SALES FOR 2019 WILL BE IN LINE WITH 2018

* AT BUCHER MUNICIPAL THERE ARE SOME UNCERTAINTIES ESPECIALLY IN KEY EUROPEAN MARKET, AND WITH REGARD TO BREXIT IN PARTICULAR

* BUCHER MUNICIPAL ANTICIPATES THAT FOR 2019 THERE WILL BE A MODEST DECLINE IN SALES COMPARED TO RECORD HIGH OF 2018

* BUCHER EMHART GLASS ANTICIPATES 2019 SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN WILL BE IN LINE WITH LEVELS SEEN IN LAST YEAR

* BUCHER HYDRAULICS EXPECTS THAT DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO FLATTEN

* QTRLY ORDER INTAKE CHF 745 MILLION VERSUS CHF 748 MILLION