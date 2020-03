March 19 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BUCHER INDUSTRIES ON 24 APRIL 2020 WILL BE HELD WITHOUT PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE OF SHAREHOLDERS

* BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG - EXERCISE OF VOTING RIGHTS MAY BE DELEGATED TO INDEPENDENT PROXY HOLDER BY WRITTEN OR ELECTRONIC PROXY