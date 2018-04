April 26 (Reuters) - BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG:

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE ROSE BY 18% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q1 NET SALES AT CHF 721 MILLION VERSUS CHF 616 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2018: GROUP EXPECTS ITS SALES AND NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR TO INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)