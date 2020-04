BRIEF-Bucher Industries Reports Qtrly Net Sales CHF 702 Million Versus Chf 824 Million

April 28 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG:

* QTRLY NET SALES CHF 702 MILLION VERSUS CHF 824 MILLION

* GROUP IS EXPANDING COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITIES BY CHF 140 MILLION TO CHF 300 MILLION

* AS OF REPORTING DATE, 887 FULL-TIME EQUIVALENT POSITIONS OF GROUP’S WORKFORCE WERE ON REDUCED HOURS

* EXPECTS A STRONG DECREASE IN SALES FOR CURRENT YEAR

* BUCHER INDUSTRIES- FLEXIBLE COST STRUCTURE SHOULD LEAD TO OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IN LOW TO MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE, CONTINUED POSITIVE PROFIT FOR YEAR

* BUCHER INDUSTRIES - COVID-19 CRISIS “IS LIKELY TO HAVE AN INCREASINGLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES OF BUCHER INDUSTRIES” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: