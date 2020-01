Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG:

* FY 2019 ORDER INTAKE CHF 3,008 MILLION VERSUS CHF 3,206 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP CONTINUES TO EXPECT ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES AND DIVERGING MARKET DEVELOPMENTS FOR DIVISIONS IN 2020

* FY 2019 NET SALES CHF 3,106 MILLION VERSUS CHF 3,065 MILLION

* GROUP’S SALES FOR 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW 2019’S FIGURE

* PROFIT FOR 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL