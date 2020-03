March 18 (Reuters) - BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG:

* TEMPORARY SHUT-DOWN OF FRENCH PRODUCTION SITES

* RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS IS PLANNED FOR 1 APRIL 2020 AND WILL DEPEND ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF PANDEMIC AND RESPECTIVE DECISIONS BY GOVERNMENT

* FOR TIME BEING, EVOLUTION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS UNCLEAR AND EFFECT ON BUCHER INDUSTRIES’ BUSINESS IS UNPREDICTABLE

* A GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS PRESENTLY NOT POSSIBLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)