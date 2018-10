Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG:

* KUHN GROUP IS ACQUIRING ARTEC PULVÉRISATION

* BUCHER INDUSTRIES - BUCHER SPECIALS WITH ITS BUCHER LANDTECHNIK BUSINESS UNIT IS BUYING IMPORT BUSINESS OF GRUNDERCO S.A. WITH COMBINES AS WELL AS ASSOCIATED SERVICE BUSINESS WITH CONTRACTORS

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICES