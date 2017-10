Sept 19 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP

* Buckeye Partners LP announces $210 million in limited partnership unit sales

* Buckeye Partners LP - Intends to use net proceeds to repay borrowings on its revolving credit facility, among others

* Buckeye -Sees offering to be sufficient to fund part of growth capital projects, eliminating need for additional equity offerings through mid-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: