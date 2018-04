BRIEF-Buckeye Partners L.P. Announces Agreement To Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal

April 24 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP:

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO CONSTRUCT SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP - SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP - CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP - TERMINAL TO BE CONSTRUCTED AND OPERATED BY BUCKEYE