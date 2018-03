March 16 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP:

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE RULING

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP - ‍BELIEVES ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT BY FERC INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE RULING WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BUCKEYE'S FINANCIAL RESULTS​