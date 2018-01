Jan 18 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners Lp:

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. PRICES $400 MILLION OFFERING OF 6.375% JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP - ‍PRICED AN OFFERING OF $400.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.375% JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2078 AT 99.474% OF PAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: