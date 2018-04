BRIEF-Buckeye Partners To Move Forward With Bi Directional Laurel Service

April 6 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP:

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH BI-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS - BELIEVES BI-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE BI-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS - DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH BI-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC'S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE