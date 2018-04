BRIEF-Buckle Up, Prime Members Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery

April 24 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* BUCKLE UP, PRIME MEMBERS: AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY

* AMAZON.COM - IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT

* AMAZON.COM INC - IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT

* AMAZON.COM - AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

* AMAZON.COM - IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S.