April 18 (Reuters) - Buddy Platform Ltd:

* TELSTRA AND BUDDY CEASE NEGOTIATIONS FOR TELSTRA TO BECOME THE PRIMARY BUDDY OHM RESELLER IN AUSTRALIA

* DICKER DATA WILL CONTINUE TO ACT AS A DISTRIBUTOR OF BUDDY OHM IN AUSTRALIA

* DICKER DATA WILL MAINTAIN ABILITY TO SUPPLY BUDDY OHM INTO THEIR EXISTING TELSTRA CHANNELS IN FUTURE IF NEEDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: