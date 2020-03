BRIEF-Buddy Technologies Announces Cost-Cutting Measures

March 27 (Reuters) - Buddy Technologies Ltd:

* BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES- GROUP CEO, GROUP CFO AND LEADER OF COMMERCIAL DIVISION WILL EACH TAKE PAY CUTS OF 50% EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD- OPERATIONAL EXPENSES (EXCLUDING SALARIES) AND COST OFFSETS WILL BE CUT BY UP TO $375K/MONTH FOR DURATION OF CRISIS

* BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES - NEARLY ALL EMPLOYEES OF BUSINESS VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO REDUCTION IN HOURS, AVERAGING BETWEEN 1-2 DAYS/WEEK EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD- ANTICIPATE AN IMPACT ON LIFX SALES AS POPULATION LOCKDOWNS AND RETAIL STORE CLOSURES PROGRESS

* BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES - VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN HOURS OF EMPLOYEES THROUGH TO AT LEAST END OF JUNE 2020

* BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD- BRICKS AND MORTAR RETAIL LIFX SALES ARE CURRENTLY DOWN BETWEEN 10% AND 30% ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES-AT PRESENT, NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO COMMERCIAL REVENUES FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS