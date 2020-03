BRIEF-Buddy Technologies Says Production Of LIFX Switch Impacted By Coronavirus,

March 2 (Reuters) - Buddy Technologies Ltd:

* UPDATE ON AUSTRALIAN MARKET; IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* PRODUCTION OF LIFX SWITCH HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS,

* DELAYS TO GLASS MANUFACTURING, COMPONENT SUPPLY AND PACKAGING DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* MANUFACTURER OF LIFX SWITCH RESUMED PRODUCTION LAST WEEKEND

* CO’S MANUFACTURER OF LIFX SMART LIGHTING PRODUCTS, LOCATED IN SHENZHEN, HAS BEEN OPERATING AT 50% CAPACITY FOR PAST TWO WEEKS

* CO’S MANUFACTURER OF LIFX SMART LIGHTING PRODUCTS EXPECTS TO BE BACK AT 80% CAPACITY FROM MONDAY

* ANTICIPATES THAT SUPPLY TO RETAILERS IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED

* EXPECTS MINIMAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN ON PRODUCTION OF REMAINDER OF ITS LIFX SMART LIGHTING PRODUCTS