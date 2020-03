March 17 (Reuters) - Buddy Technologies Ltd:

* CURRENTLY UNDERTAKING A WHOLE-OF-BUSINESS REVIEW OF OPERATIONS IN LIGHT OF WORSENING COVID-19 SITUATION

* BUDDY TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES DISRUPTION TO BRICKS AND MORTAR RETAIL SALES IN COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS FROM COVID-19

* IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH VARIOUS THIRD PARTIES FOR POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF DEBT ASSOCIATED WITH LIFX ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)