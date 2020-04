BRIEF-Budget Telecom FY EBITDA Loss Turns To Profit Of 0.8 Million Euros

April 15 (Reuters) - MINT SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC 2019 NET CASH INCREASED SHARPLY TO € 11 MILLION COMPARED TO € 5.7 MILLION AT END-DEC 2018

* IMPACT OF HEALTH SITUATION ON THE ORGANIZATION AND ACTIVITY OF COMPANY REMAINS LIMITED TO DATE

* EXCEPT FOR FIRST WEEK OF CONFINEMENT, PACE OF CUSTOMER ACQUISITION IN Q1 WAS GENERALLY MAINTAINED