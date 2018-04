April 16 (Reuters) - BUDGET TELECOM SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 324,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018, WILL INTENSIFY ITS VOLUNTARY ACQUISITION POLICY INITIATED DURING PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR

* FY EBIT LOSS EUR 62,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 883,000 YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 9.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2Htp3Jw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)