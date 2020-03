BRIEF-Budimex Expects Short-Term Supply Chain Disruptions Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

March 16 (Reuters) - Budimex SA:

* SAYS EXPECTS SHORT-TERM SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* SAYS ESTIMATES THAT THE SITUATION MAY HAVE RESULT IN THE FAILURE TO MEET THE CONTRACTUAL DEADLINES OF VIRTUALLY ALL CONTRACTS

* SAYS IT QUALIFIES THE EPIDEMIC AS FOR FORCE MAJEURE

* SAYS ESTIMATES THAT SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL RESULT WILL BE NEGATIVE

* SAYS ITS CURRENT LIQUIDITY SITUATION IS STABLE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESTIMATES THAT LONG TERM IMPACT WILL BE SIGNIFICANT DECREASE OF INVESTMENT LEVEL IN NEW CONTRACTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES LONG TERM SHORTAGES OF CERTAIN MATERIALS AND PRODUCTS, WHICH NOW CANNOT BE ESTIMATED, BUT WILL BE INCLUDED IN OFFERS