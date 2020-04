April 28 (Reuters) - Budimex SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 1.47 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.38 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 50.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE STATE OF EPIDEMIC IMPOSED IN POLAND HAS NOT IMPACTED GROUPS FIN PARAMETRES OR ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)