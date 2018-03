March 22 (Reuters) - Buffalo Coal Corp:

* FY BASIC AND DILUTED HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 0.31 RAND VERSUS LOSS OF 0.12 RAND

* FY ‍REVENUE 738.1 MILLION RAND VERSUS 660.6 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO