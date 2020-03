March 18 (Reuters) - Buffalo Coal Corp:

* BUFFALO COAL’S POSITION ON COVID-19

* TO DATE, COVID-19 HAS NEITHER IMPACTED PRODUCTION OR PRODUCT SHIPMENTS AT COMPANY’S SITES

* TO DATE, COVID-19 HAS HAD NO SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON, OR DISRUPTION TO, COMPANY’S SUPPLY CHAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: