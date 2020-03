BRIEF-Buffalo Coal Says National Lockdown Expected To Have Negative Impact On Co's Mining Operations

March 24 (Reuters) - Buffalo Coal Corp:

* JSE: BUC - UPDATE ON BUFFALO COAL’S POSITION ON COVID-19

* BUFFALO COAL CORP - NATIONAL LOCKDOWN IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A CONSIDERABLE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S MINING OPERATIONS

* BUFFALO COAL CORP - WILL ENGAGE WITH ITS FINANCIERS, MAJOR SUPPLIERS AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS

* BUFFALO COAL - CARE AND MAINTENANCE PROTOCOLS BEING DEVELOPED AND WILL BE FULLY IMPLEMENTED AT OPERATIONS IN DUNDEE BEFORE MIDNIGHT ON THURSDAY