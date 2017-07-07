FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy to buy Oncor
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Behind bars, Samsung scion sees his wealth top $2 billion
Technology
Behind bars, Samsung scion sees his wealth top $2 billion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2017 / 4:16 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy to buy Oncor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Energy:

* Oncor to join warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - has executed a definitive merger agreement with Energy Future Holdings Corp

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - will acquire reorganized EFH, which will ultimately result in acquisition of Oncor

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - all-cash consideration for reorganized EFH is $9 billion implying an equity value of approximately $11.25 billion for 100% of Oncor

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - upon deal closing, Bob Shapard will assume role of executive chairman of Oncor board, and Allen Nye will assume role of CEO of Oncor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.