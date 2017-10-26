BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop Q3 earnings per share $0.09

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 revenue $82.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.6 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 7.4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - total inventory at quarter-end was $62.0 million compared to $59.4 million in prior year Q3
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: