Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bulletproof Group Ltd:

* Refers to Macquarie Telecom Group’s announcement about intention to make takeover bid to buy all of co’s shares it does not own​

* Advises shareholders to take no action until independent board provides a formal recommendation relating to offer

* Established independent sub-committee of board to evaluate offer & manage potential or actual conflicts of interest​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)