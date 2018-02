Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bullish Bonds & Holdings Ltd:

* WILL ISSUE 10.3 MILLION SHARES FOR CONSIDERATION OTHER THAN CASH ON ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF EAST WEST FREIGHT CARRIERS ‍​

* DECIDED TO ISSUE 2.6 MILLION SHARES TO INVESTORS‍​

* DECIDED TO RAISE AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO BY 130 MILLION RUPEES