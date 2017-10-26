BRIEF-Bulten operating earnings fall in Q3

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bulten AB

* Q3 ‍net sales reached SEK 630 million, an increase of 5.0 pct on same period last year​

* Q3 ‍operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 35 million vs yr-ago 39 million, which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.5 pct vs yr-ago 6.5 pct​

* Q3 ‍order bookings amounted to SEK 691 million, an increase of 14.7 pct

* Says growth and profitability were hampered by slightly lower volumes due to customers’ model changes

* Says the profitability has also been negatively impacted by higher global market prices for steel and other metals, as well as currency effects

* Says underlying profitability is good considering this was the third quarter, which has fewer production days.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: