Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bulten Ab:

* BULTEN AB Q4 - ‍NET SALES REACHED SEK 740 MILLION (674)​

* BULTEN AB Q4 - ‍OPERATING EARNINGS (EBIT) WERE SEK 55 MILLION (52)​

* BULTEN AB Q4 - ‍ORDER BOOKINGS AMOUNTED TO SEK 839 MILLION (744)​

* BULTEN AB Q4 - ‍BOARD OF BULTEN AB PROPOSES TO AGM THAT DIVIDEND BE SEK 3.75 PER SHARE (SEK 4.50 IN 2016, OF WHICH SEK 3.50 WAS AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND AND SEK 1.00 AN EXTRA DIVIDEND).​