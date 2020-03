March 24 (Reuters) - Bulten AB:

* BULTEN’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL FOR A DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.00 PER SHARE AND TAKE MEASURES TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* COVID-19 HAS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BULTEN’S DELIVERIES, WHICH WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS IN Q1.

* TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 CO IS TAKING MEASURES, INCLUDING SHORT-TERM LAYOFFS IN EUROPE