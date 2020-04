April 8 (Reuters) - Bumech SA:

* Q1 LEVEL OF BAUXITE EXTRACTION AT 81,076 TONNES, UP OVER 15% Y/Y

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TWO OF CO’S CLIENTS JSW AND PGG HAVE INFORMED CO OF FORCE MAJEURE OCCURRENCE

* SEES RISK OF REVENUE DROP IN CASE OF EXTERNAL REGULATIONS INCREASE AND HIGHER EMPLOYEE ABSENCE RATE