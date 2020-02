BRIEF-Bund Center Investment Updates On Temporary Closure Of Golden Center Ningbo

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bund Center Investment Ltd:

* UPDATES ON TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF GOLDEN CENTER NINGBO

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS SENTIMENTS & OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

* TEMPORARY FREEZING ON IN-ROOM RESERVATIONS & F&B OPERATIONS OF WESTIN BUND CENTER SHANGHAI IMPLEMENTED FROM MID FEB

* CO'S UNITS HAD IMPLEMENTED A TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF GOLDEN CENTER IN NINGBO SINCE CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS UNTIL TO-DATE