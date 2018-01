Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd:

* BUNGE ACQUIRES GRUPO MINSA‘S U.S. CORN MILLING BUSINESS

* BUNGE LTD - ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS PURCHASED MINSA CORPORATION, A WHOLLY-OWNED U.S. SUBSIDIARY OF GRUPO MINSA S.A.B. DE C.V., VALUED AT $75 MILLION

* BUNGE LTD - ‍ACQUISITION INCLUDES CORN FLOUR MILLS IN RED OAK, IOWA AND MULESHOE, TEXAS​