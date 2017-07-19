BRIEF-Bunge details $250 mln competitiveness program

2 Min Read
July 19 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd:
* Bunge details $250 million competitiveness program and provides update on second quarter performance
* Bunge ltd - company will be reducing its 2018 total capex spend from a previously announced $750 million to $650 million.
* Bunge ltd - company expects competitiveness program to provide modest benefits to 2017 earnings
* Bunge ltd - approximately $100 million of savings are anticipated to be realized in 2018 and $180 million in 2019
* Bunge ltd - program, which has been discussed over past several quarters, will reduce overhead costs by approximately $250 million once fully implemented
* Bunge ltd - expects q2 2017 adjusted earnings to be modestly profitable
* Bunge - program to rationalize bunge's cost structure and reengineer way it operates, reducing overhead costs by about $250 million once fully implemented
* Bunge ltd - expects total non-recurring charges associated with program to be 0.8-1.2x of targeted savings, most of which are expected to be cash charges spread over next 2-1/2 yrs
* Bunge ltd - "market conditions during q2 were challenging, driven by unprecedented farmer retention in south america"
* Bunge ltd - "market conditions during q2 were challenging, driven by unprecedented farmer retention in south america"
* Bunge ltd - announced that it expects q2 2017 adjusted earnings to be modestly profitable, but below low end of range of analyst estimates