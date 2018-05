May 23 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd:

* SETS QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875 PER 4.875 PERCENT CUMULATIVE CONVERTIBLE PERPETUAL PREFERENCE SHARE

* INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES AND DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON PREFERENCE SHARES

* APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY'S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE