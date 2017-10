Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd

* Bunge limited announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Bunge Ltd - ‍Its unit priced a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% senior notes due 2022​

* Bunge Ltd - Unit also priced public offering of ‍$600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% senior notes due 2027​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: