BRIEF-Bunge Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.20

May 2 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd:

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASING MIDPOINT OF TOTAL 2018 FULL-YEAR EBIT OUTLOOK BY $295 MILLION

* GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS PROGRAM ON TRACK TO GENERATE $100 MILLION OF SAVINGS IN 2018

* QTRLY NET SALES $10,641 MILLION VERSUS $11,121 MILLION

* BUNGE - DURING Q1, SAW A DRAMATIC CHANGE IN GLOBAL SOY CRUSH MARKET ENVIRONMENT AS MARGINS EXPANDED SIGNIFICANTLY FROM 2017 LEVELS

* IN FOOD & INGREDIENTS, QTRLY RESULTS WERE BETTER THAN EXPECTED WITH IMPROVEMENT IN MOST REGIONS

* IN AGRIBUSINESS, CO INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EBIT OUTLOOK RANGE TO $800 MILLION TO $1.0 BILLION, PRIMARILY BASED ON IMPROVED SOY CRUSH MARGINS

* BUNGE - SEES 2018 CAPEX OF ABOUT $700 MILLION, OF WHICH ABOUT $150 MILLION IS RELATED TO SUGARCANE MILLING

* BUNGE - EXPECT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN COMPANY EARNINGS AND RETURNS IN 2018

* CONTINUE TO PROGRESS TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZILIAN SUGARCANE MILLING BUSINESS

* IN FOOD & INGREDIENTS, CO INCREASING FY EBIT OUTLOOK RANGE TO $290 MILLION TO $310 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* BUNGE - QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE INCLUDES $120 MILLION OF NEGATIVE MARK-TO-MARKET ON FORWARD OILSEED CRUSHING CONTRACTS

* BUNGE - RECENTLY SECURED DEBT FINANCING FOR BRAZILIAN SUGARCANE MILLING BUSINESS

* BUNGE-NOW IN A POSITION WHERE BRAZILIAN SUGARCANE MILLING BUSINESS COULD OPERATE ON A STAND-ALONE BASIS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $11.48 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S