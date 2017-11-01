FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bunge reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 10:26 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

BRIEF-Bunge reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd

* Bunge reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bunge Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations ‍$0.75​

* Qtrly net sales $‍11,423​ million versus $11,423 million

* Bunge Ltd - ‍Expect to meet or exceed $15 million 2017 target set out in co’s competitiveness program​

* Bunge Ltd - E‍arnings improved sequentially and year-over-year, although they continued to be impacted by market and industry headwinds

* Bunge Ltd - ‍Reducing earnings guidance for year in agribusiness and sugar & bioenergy​

* Bunge Ltd - ‍In grains, higher origination results were driven by improvements in Brazil and Argentina in the quarter​

* Q3 revenue view $11.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bunge - ‍In oilseeds, overall global structural crush margins were compressed during quarter , reflecting farmer retention and excess meal supply

* Bunge - ‍Savings from competitiveness program expected to total $100 million with additional $80 million of savings from industrial initiatives in 2018​

* Bunge Ltd - ‍Overall, expect sequential earnings improvement in Q4

* Bunge Ltd says ‍global oilseed crush and distribution margins continue to track below expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

