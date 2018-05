BRIEF-Bunge Says Unit Entered Unsecured $700 Mln Revolving Credit Facility

May 3 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd:

* BUNGE LTD - UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* BUNGE - CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY

* BUNGE LTD - UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MILLION

* BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY - SEC FILING