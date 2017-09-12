BRIEF-Bunge to acquire 70pct ownership interest in IOI Loders Croklaan to create a leading solutions provider in B2B oils

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd:
* Bunge to acquire 70pct ownership interest in IOI loders Croklaan to create a leading solutions provider in B2B Oils
* Bunge Ltd - deal immediately accretive to cash earnings
* Bunge Ltd - deal for for $946 million
* Bunge Ltd - transaction is expected to result in $15 million in cost synergies in year one
* Bunge Ltd - deal value comprises of eur 297 million and $595 million in cash
* Bunge Ltd - bunge has entered into a $900 million, unsecured, delayed draw, three-year term loan agreement with sumitomo mitsui banking corporation
* Bunge - in year three, cost synergies expected to total $45 million and revenue synergies are expected to be $35 million for a total of $80 million annually
* Bunge Ltd - is expected that loders will generate $105 million of EBITDA in 2018 on a stand-alone basis post deal
* Bunge Ltd - a $900 million, unsecured, delayed draw, three-year term loan agreement may be used to finance acquisition
* Bunge Ltd - deal for transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings on a cash basis in first 12 months post-closing
* Bunge Ltd - for a period of five years after deal closing, Bunge will have right to purchase remaining interest in loders from IOI
* Bunge Ltd - transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings by about 5pct on a GAAP basis and about 7pct on a cash basis by end of year three
* Bunge Ltd - combined business will establish a five-member board of directors consisting of three bunge representatives and two ioi representatives
* Bunge Ltd - balance of transaction may be funded with cash on hand or borrowings under existing credit facilities
* Bunge-Loders to retain , operate as part of Bunge’s food & ingredients business with key management team members expected to stay with combined business
* Bunge Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 70pct ownership interest in IOI Loders Croklaan from IOI Corporation Berhad