April 3 (Reuters) - Bunji Corporation Ltd:

* ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT TO SHARE SALE AGREEMENTS TO BUY ALL ISSUED SHARES IN PURE FOODS TASMANIA SATISFIED

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE PFT ACQUISITION SHORTLY

* LIKELY RECENT STRONG PERFORMANCE OF PFT BUSINESSES IN PART DUE TO COVID-19 & INCREASE IN HOME CONSUMPTION AND STOCKING OF PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: