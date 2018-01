Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bunzl Plc:

* ‍IMPACT OF US TAX LEGISLATION​

* ‍ANTICIPATES THERE WILL BE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON RESULTS FOR FY ENDED 31 DEC 2017 APART FROM A NON-CASH, NET TAX CREDIT DUE TO REVALUATION OF CERTAIN DEFERRED TAX BALANCES​

* ‍CHANGES ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE GROUP'S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 24%.​