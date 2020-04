BRIEF-Bunzl Says It Will No Longer Propose Final Dividend For Year Ended Dec. 31

April 2 (Reuters) - Bunzl plc:

* BUNZL - PARTS OF BUNZL SUPPLYING TO FOODSERVICE AND RETAIL SECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY CLOSURES BEING WITNESSED ACROSS WORLD.

* BUNZL - CLEANING & HYGIENE AND SAFETY SECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO SEE A MIXED TRADING PICTURE AS A RESULT OF END-MARKETS SERVED.

* BUNZL - IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ASSESS WITH CERTAINTY IMPACT THIS WILL HAVE ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR.

* BUNZL - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 2020.

* BUNZL - BOARD, EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND BUSINESS AREA MANAGING DIRECTORS ARE TAKING A 20% REDUCTION IN FEES / BASE SALARY DURING Q2 2020

* BUNZL - ALSO PAUSED ALL ACQUISITION ACTIVITY,

* BUNZL - WILL NO LONGER PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019