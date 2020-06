BRIEF-Bunzl Sees HY Revenue To Increase By About 6%

June 15 (Reuters) - Bunzl plc:

* REMAINS CAUTIOUS ABOUT OUTLOOK

* HY REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 6% AT BOTH ACTUAL AND CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* HY OVERALL OPERATING MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PERIOD LAST YEAR.

* EXPECTED TO DELIVER A STRONG PERFORMANCE IN HALF YEAR AGAINST BACKGROUND OF CHALLENGING TRADING CONDITIONS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* INTENDS TO REPAY EMPLOYEE-RELATED GOVERNMENT SUPPORT PACKAGES AND BRING FORWARD SETTLEMENT OF TAX DEFERRALS WHERE POSSIBLE

* VOLUME OF ORDERS FOR COVID-RELATED PRODUCTS SEEN DURING H1 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE REPEATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: